Erie Indemnity to host second quarter 2023 pre-recorded conference call and webcast

ERIE, Pa., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) will host a pre-recorded audio webcast with the financial community providing financial results for the second quarter Friday, July 28th, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. Erie Indemnity will issue a press release reporting its results after the close of the market on Thursday, July 27th.

The pre-recorded audio will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at www.erieinsurance.com/about/investors.aspx.

To access the pre-recorded audio via phone, please go to this link (registration link), and you will be provided details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

To automatically receive Erie Indemnity financial news by email, please visit www.erieinsurance.com and subscribe to email alerts.

About Erie Insurance

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 12th largest homeowners insurer, 12th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 19th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

