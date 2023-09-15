Erie Insurance achieves coveted Great Place To Work® certification

News provided by

Erie Indemnity Company

15 Sep, 2023, 10:55 ET

86% of employees say Erie Insurance is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company

ERIE, Pa., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Insurance (ERIE) has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for its positive employee experience and standing out as a top employer. This prestigious award is based entirely on employee feedback reported through the Great Place To Work survey about their work environment and how consistently they experience a culture of trust and transparency.

Survey results revealed that more than four out of five, or 86% of employees said Erie Insurance is a great place to work – outperforming the average U.S. company by 29 points.  

Continue Reading
Erie Insurance achieves coveted Great Place To Work® certification. Four out of five, or 86% of employees said Erie Insurance is a great place to work – outperforming the average U.S. company by 29 points.
Erie Insurance achieves coveted Great Place To Work® certification. Four out of five, or 86% of employees said Erie Insurance is a great place to work – outperforming the average U.S. company by 29 points.

The Great Place To Work Certification™ is based on results of the Trust Index™ survey administered by the Great Place To Work Institute, which assesses employee satisfaction in key areas such as credibility, fairness, respect, pride and a sense of belonging.

Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance's mission is to be Above All in Service. According to Sean Dugan, executive vice president for Human Resources & Corporate Services, that culture of care and service extends to the workforce, too, and is why ERIE offers benefits that are among the best in any industry. Erie Insurance is one of only 13 Fortune 500 companies to offer both a traditional pension plan and a 401(k) savings plan. At ERIE, people matter, and the company provides robust resources to help employees feel secure in their future and well-being.

"We're proud to be a Certified Great Place To Work, and most importantly that our employees view ERIE's benefits, learning and development opportunities, culture and stability as some of our greatest assets," said Dugan.

"Two-way communication is also a critical part of our culture at ERIE," added Dugan. "The Great Place to Work survey is part of a broader continuous listening approach helping us shape and improve our employee experience."

Great Place To Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to become Great Place To Work-Certified.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place To Work. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Erie Insurance stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

To learn more about career opportunities with ERIE, visit www.erieinsurance.com/careers.

About Erie Insurance
According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 12th largest homeowners insurer, 12th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 19th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

SOURCE Erie Indemnity Company

Also from this source

Erie Insurance promotes Karen Skarupski to SVP, Human Resources

Erie Indemnity Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.