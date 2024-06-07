Erie Insurance continues investing in education with $1 million donation to United Way of Erie County's 'Community Schools' initiative

Donation will help launch the Community Schools Model at Erie High School in Erie, Pa. and address barriers for students and families living in poverty

ERIE, Pa., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Insurance (ERIE) today announced a $1 million donation to United Way of Erie County, a social impact organization focused on breaking the cycle of generational poverty through education in Erie, Pa. ERIE's donation will help launch the Community Schools Model at Erie High School, a proven strategy for improving academic growth, addressing students' and families' basic needs, increasing engagement, boosting attendance and enhancing school culture.

In announcing ERIE's donation, President and CEO Tim NeCastro emphasized that United Way's Community Schools Model helps advance student success by meeting students' and families' basic needs and building trusted relationships.

"What I've learned working closely with United Way and our local school leaders is that nonacademic barriers are holding students back. These barriers are a lack of basic needs that we take for granted: food, clothing, personal hygiene and safety," said NeCastro. "These are challenges children in our community face every day, and these are the challenges the Community Schools Model is helping to address."

With funding from Erie Insurance and other community partners, United Way will hire community school directors for Erie High School and provide inside-the-school support that includes health, vision and dental care, clothing and personal hygiene items, family engagement opportunities and expanded learning time and enrichment programs.

"Erie Insurance has long supported education in our region and the work of United Way," said Laurie Root, president of United Way of Erie County. "We are very grateful for Erie Insurance's support of the Community Schools Model, removing barriers for children and families in our community and helping us build a brighter future for students today and for generations to come."

Launched in 2016, the United Way Community Schools Model today serves nearly 10,000 students and their families in 16 schools in northwest Pennsylvania. The expansion of Community Schools to Erie High School will also bring continuity to the Community Schools support students and families have already had in the city's elementary and middle schools.



One of those schools is Pfeiffer-Burleigh Elementary School, a public school located in one the city's poorest zip codes and blocks from Erie Insurance's home office campus in downtown Erie. Erie Insurance has been the Pfeiffer-Burleigh 'Adopt-a-School' partner for more than 30 years. In 2016, Erie Insurance officially became the corporate partner for the school through United Way's Community Schools initiative.

Erie Insurance is United Way of Erie County's largest workplace giving partner. Last year, Erie Insurance employee contributions and the company's matching gifts program totaled nearly $700,000 in support of United Way of Erie County and United Way organizations throughout the company's footprint.



Beyond support for Community Schools, Erie Insurance gives annually to various education nonprofits to support learning and expand education programs in Northwest Pennsylvania and across the communities it serves.

About Erie Insurance

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 12th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 17th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has nearly 7 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

