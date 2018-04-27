Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study

ERIE, Pa., April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth year in a row, Erie Insurance received the highest ranking on the J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study for "Customer Satisfaction with the Auto Insurance Purchase Experience." ERIE achieved an overall satisfaction score of 877 out of 1,000.

"In this hyper-connected world we continue to provide our agents what they need to reach customers in every possible way, but still reflect our philosophy to be Above All in Service," said Tim NeCastro, president and CEO of Erie Insurance. "This ranking shows that even with market changes and higher customer expectations the need for a trusted insurance advisor exists and resonates with consumers."

The Insurance Shopping Study explores the auto insurance shopping experience, asking what prompts a consumer to shop, factors contributing to the purchase decision, and shopping satisfaction. Three factors were measured to determine overall satisfaction. They are, in order of importance: price, distribution channel and policy offerings.

Erie Insurance Group

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 10th largest homeowners insurer and 11th largest automobile insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written and the 15th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. The Group, rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, has more than 5 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Erie Insurance Group is a FORTUNE 500 company.

