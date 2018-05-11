ERIE, Pa., May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Insurance announced Ann Carlin as vice president, First Notice of Loss, Customer Service Ops & Strategy. Carlin has served in this role on an interim basis since March 2018.

Ann Carlin, Erie Insurance vice president, First Notice of Loss, Customer Service Ops & Strategy

Carlin has nearly 25 years of experience in the insurance industry. She began her career at Erie Insurance as a part-time policy processor and first notice of loss representative. In 2000, she began working full-time as an inside claims representative, later promoted to supervisor. In 2011, Carlin made the move to Customer Care Operations, holding several leadership roles including her most recent role as director, Contact Center Operations.

Carlin earned an associate degree in business administration from Gannon University where she is currently pursuing her bachelor's degree in risk management. Carlin holds several insurance designations including her Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU), Associate in Claims (AIC), Insurance Services (AIS) and Automation Management (AAM).

About Erie Insurance

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 10th largest homeowners insurer and 11th largest automobile insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written and the 15th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. The Group, rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, has more than 5 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Erie Insurance Group is a FORTUNE 500 company.

News releases and more information about Erie Insurance Group are available at www.erieinsurance.com .

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/erie-insurance-names-carlin-to-leadership-role-300646742.html

SOURCE Erie Insurance

Related Links

http://www.erieinsurance.com

