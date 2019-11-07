Erie Insurance names Christine Lucas as new Underwriting Regional Vice President, West Region

ERIE, Pa., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Christine Lucas has been named regional vice president of underwriting for Erie Insurance's west region. Lucas will succeed David Freeman, who will retire at the end of November after 43 years at ERIE.

Lucas joined Erie Insurance in 1991 as an underwriter and advanced to roles in management and leadership, most recently serving as vice president and commercial product manager.

Christine Lucas, named Erie Insurance Underwriting Regional Vice President, West Region

"Christie brings to her new role deep experience in underwriting, products and ERIE technology," said Marc Cipriani, senior vice president of underwriting. "Since 2011, she has led efforts to develop and grow ERIE's commercial multi-peril product line and improve our agents' ability to write commercial business with ERIE."

A graduate of Penn State Erie, The Behrend College, Lucas has earned several insurance designations, including the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriting (CPCU), Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) and Associate in Underwriting (AU).



She is also a recognized expert on cyber insurance and has served on a U.S. Department of the Treasury committee and an A.M. Best panel focused on this evolving topic.



Lucas's appointment is effective November 21, 2019.

Erie Insurance Group

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 9th largest homeowners insurer and 12th largest automobile insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. The Group, rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, has more than 5 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Erie Insurance Group is a FORTUNE 500 company.

News releases and more information about Erie Insurance Group are available at www.erieinsurance.com.

