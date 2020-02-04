Erie Insurance names David Russo Senior Vice President of Customer Service

ERIE, Pa., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Insurance has appointed David Russo to senior vice president of Customer Service, effective March 26. Russo currently serves as senior vice president of Services Operations & Support. In a strategic realignment, the new role will oversee service functions including ERIE's Center of Excellence and Claims Quality teams, Customer Care Operations, First Notice of Loss, Zone Operations, Policy Processing and Mail & Document Services.

Russo joined the company in 1988 while attending Penn State Behrend. In 1990, he was promoted to commercial underwriter and then moved to the Office of the President where he honed his leadership, customer service and operations skills. In 2001, Russo returned to underwriting in ERIE's former Reinsurance Division. He was promoted to assistant vice president in 2003 and led the company's Commercial Processing Operations. In 2010, ERIE consolidated processing operations under Russo's leadership in the Customer Service division.

A native of Erie, Russo is a graduate of Penn State Behrend and earned his MBA from Gannon University. He holds a number of professional certifications including Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter and Certified Insurance Counselor and has been an active educator in the field of Insurance and Risk Management throughout his career. Russo currently serves as vice-chair and board member of the Sarah Reed Children's Center in Erie, Pennsylvania.

About Erie Insurance

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 9th largest homeowners insurer and 12th largest automobile insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. The Group, rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, has more than 5 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Erie Insurance Group is a FORTUNE 500 company.

News releases and more information about Erie Insurance Group are available at www.erieinsurance.com .

