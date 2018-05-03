Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role

ERIE, Pa., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Insurance is pleased to announce the promotion of Melissa Gustafson to vice president, Strategic Initiatives and Program Management, Sales & Products.

Gustafson will work with Erie Insurance leaders in strategic planning processes and design.

Melissa Gustafson, Erie Insurance vice president, Strategic Initiatives and Program Management, Sales & Products​.

She will direct the development and execution of all cross-divisional initiatives involving Sales & Products.

Gustafson brings more than 18 years of project management experience to this role. She has completed development programs in project management and insurance acumen. Gustafson earned the Associate in General Insurance, Associate in Insurance Services (AIS) and Associate in Customer Service designations and is working toward the Associate in Technology designation.

About Erie Insurance

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 10th largest homeowners insurer and 11th largest automobile insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written and the 15th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. The Group, rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, has more than 5 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Erie Insurance Group is a FORTUNE 500 company.

News releases and more information about Erie Insurance Group are available at www.erieinsurance.com.

