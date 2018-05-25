Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager

ERIE, Pa., May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rob Kepperling will step into the role of Illinois branch manager starting June 7.

Kepperling began his career with Erie Insurance in 2004 in the Claims division. In 2011, he moved into a sales role as a senior district sales manager for Tennessee. In 2014, he held an integral role helping ERIE open for business in the state of Kentucky.

Robert Kepperling

Kepperling earned his bachelor's degree from Eastern Kentucky University. In addition to formal education, Rob has earned several insurance designations including his associate in claims, associate in insurance services, certified insurance counselor and certified professional insurance agent.

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 10th largest homeowners insurer and 11th largest automobile insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. The Group, rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, has more than 5 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Erie Insurance Group is a FORTUNE 500 company.

