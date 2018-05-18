Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role

ERIE, Pa., May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Insurance announced Matt Palczer as vice president of property and subrogation.

Palczer began his career with Erie Insurance in 2002 as a mail clerk in the Murrysville, Pa. branch. He has served in positions of increasing responsibility including as a multi-line adjuster, property adjuster, property reinspector, property examiner and property claims reinspection manager. He is involved with ERIE's drone program.

Palczer is currently pursuing a bachelor's degree at Southern New Hampshire University and is a United States Air Force veteran. He holds the Associate in Claims designation.

