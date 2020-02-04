Erie Insurance Names Sean Dugan Senior Vice President

ERIE, Pa., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Insurance has appointed 27 year veteran Sean Dugan to senior vice president, Human Resources. In this role, Dugan will have oversight of the Talent Acquisition, Community Outreach, Diversity & Inclusion, Human Resources Business Partners and Employee Relations, Talent Management and Strategic Workforce Planning teams as well as Learning & Development and Workforce of the Future.

(PRNewsfoto/Erie Insurance Group)

Dugan most recently served as corporate human resources officer for ERIE. His prior leadership roles include vice president of Talent Acquisition and Community Outreach, vice president of Recruiting and vice president of Corporate Training and Development.

Dugan earned a bachelor of science degree in finance from Gannon University in Erie, Pa. and attended the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. He holds several insurance designations including Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter and Certified Insurance Counselor. He recently completed the Modern Corporate Human Resources Officer program through Cornell University and has completed the Insurance Executive Development program at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Sean serves on the American Property Casualty Insurers Association of America HR Committee, is a commissioner on the City of Erie Housing Authority Board and is a member of the Council of Fellows at Penn State Behrend.

Erie Insurance Group

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 9th largest homeowners insurer and 12th largest automobile insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. The Group, rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, has more than 5 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Erie Insurance Group is a FORTUNE 500 company.

News releases and more information about Erie Insurance Group are available at www.erieinsurance.com.

SOURCE Erie Insurance Group

Related Links

http://www.erieinsurance.com

