Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role

ERIE, Pa., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Insurance is pleased to announce the promotion of Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president of Erie Insurance's Law Division. In this role Rucker will have oversight for Compliance, Special Investigations, Agency Operations & Marketing, Claims Legal, Insurance Operations, and Legal Support.

Rucker joined Erie Insurance in 2003 as Associate General Counsel. In 2010, she was promoted to Senior Counsel, Insurance Operations. During her tenure, she has handled complex major litigation, government relations, corporate coverage matters and supported operations areas.

Rucker earned her bachelor's degree and J.D. at West Virginia University. Prior to joining Erie Insurance she served as a judicial law clerk for a U.S. Magistrate Judge and as an associate attorney and later partner with Lamp, Bartram, Levy, Trautwein and Perry in Huntington, West Virginia.

