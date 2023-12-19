Erie Insurance ranks No. 1 in J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Home Insurance Study

Study finds ERIE is best in customer satisfaction for both homeowners and renters insurance

ERIE, Pa., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Insurance (ERIE) is the best in home insurance customer satisfaction, ranking No. 1 in both homeowners and renters insurance business lines, according to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Home Study.

ERIE earned the highest homeowners insurance ranking of all rank-eligible property and casualty (P&C) carriers with a score of 856 on J.D. Power's 1,000-point scale. That's 37 points higher than the homeowners insurance segment average for 2023. The Fortune 500 company, which has been serving customers for nearly a century, increased its 2023 ranking and score during a year when the study cited overall homeowners satisfaction as flat compared to the previous year. Consumers ranked ERIE No. 1 in the J.D. Power 2023 homeowners insurance segment study factors of interaction, policy offerings and price.

In the renters insurance segment, ERIE led with a score of 881 out of 1,000, outperforming the next best rank-eligible carrier by 25 points and ranking No. 1 in the J.D. Power 2023 renters insurance study factors of interaction, policy offerings, price, and billing process &policy information.  

"We stand behind the quality of our products, as well as our promise to always be Above All in Service," said Jon Bloom, ERIE's senior vice president of personal products. "This recognition is a testament to the protection we provide with each and every policy."

The J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Home Insurance Study examines overall customer satisfaction within two personal insurance product lines: homeowners and renters. The study is based on online interview responses from 11,221 homeowners and renters conducted from May through July 2023.

To learn more about ERIE's home and property coverage, visit erieinsurance.com/home-insurance and for ERIE's renters insurance coverage, visit erieinsurance.com/renters-insurance.

About Erie Insurance
According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 12th largest homeowners insurer, 12th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 19th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

