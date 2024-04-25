Erie Insurance receives Business Group on Health's 'Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-being' award

ERIE has been recognized by Business Group on Health for 15 consecutive years

ERIE, Pa., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Insurance (ERIE) has received the 2024 Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-being award from Business Group on Health. The annual corporate awards program recognizes companies across diverse sectors for advancing employee well-being through comprehensive and innovative benefits and initiatives.

This is the 15th consecutive year ERIE has earned recognition for excellence in health and well-being from the Business Group on Health. The awards were announced this month at the Group's annual conference in Tucson, Ariz. The 2024 honorees represent a wide range of industries, including financial services, health care, insurance, manufacturing, professional services, technology and utilities.

"At ERIE, we are committed to supporting and caring for our employees and their families and have done so for nearly a century," said Jody Irwin, director of benefits for Erie Insurance. "It is always an honor to be recognized by Business Group on Health as one of the leading employee health and well-being programs in the country. This award celebrates our accomplishments and motivates us to continue to evolve health and well-being resources to meet the needs of our workforce now and in the future."

MaryAnn Marchant, who administers ERIE's health and well-being programs as a benefits analyst in Total Rewards, credits this distinction to the company's early vision, strong culture and engaged employees.



"We set out in our work to provide comprehensive and holistic benefits to support and advance our employees on the job and in their personal lives," added Marchant. "Working together, we create and sustain a culture of health and wellness for physical, financial and emotional well-being."

As part of ERIE's "Total Rewards" benefits program, the company offers an incentive-based well-being program, annual biometric screenings, medical and dental exams, dedicated wellness representatives, nutrition counseling and several voluntary health education programs. ERIE employees also have access to an expanded mental health and emotional well-being initiative that provides onsite behavioral health counseling and many other resources aimed at educating employees and removing the stigma of mental health conditions.

Other employee benefits include professional development opportunities, nine employee affinity networks, a company pension and 401(k), financial counseling, personalized assistance, adoption and fertility assistance, and facilities and resources that include an onsite gym in Erie, Pa. and gym membership discounts for branch employees.

According to the awards criteria, Business Group on Health evaluated companies based on "leadership, strategy and culture and holistic well-being approaches, including mental health, financial security, physical health, social connectedness, job satisfaction, engagement and the employee experience, health equity, metrics and evaluations."

"I am delighted to honor each and every one of these 54 employers, which demonstrably enhanced the health and well-being of employees and their families through leading-edge initiative," said Business Group on Health President and CEO Ellen Kelsay. "In addition, their novel and impactful approaches focused on critical workforce issues, such as mental health and health equity. We congratulate all the winners."

A full list of the 2024 Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-being winners is available here.

About Erie Insurance

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 12th largest homeowners insurer, 12th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 19th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has nearly 7 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

