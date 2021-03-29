Erie Insurance YourTurn Program Rewards Safe Driving

ERIE, Pa., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehicle crashes killed nearly 40,000 people in 2019, according to the National Safety Council. Many victims are youthful drivers, with car crashes being the number one cause of teen deaths in the United States.

YourTurn™, a rewards program offered by Erie Insurance, aims to reduce car crashes among drivers by rewarding ERIE policyholders for safe behaviors behind the wheel. The program is now available to drivers in Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia. Today we announce YourTurn's availability in Pennsylvania.

"We're proactively helping drivers develop a lifetime of safe driving habits, using technology that they are already comfortable with," said Jon Bloom, vice president of product management at Erie Insurance. "We believe the best way to do so is to provide incentives to make our drivers safer."

The program uses a smartphone application to track driving behaviors including acceleration, braking, cornering, phone distraction and speeding by collecting GPS and location data as well as accelerometer data, gyroscope data, phone movement and screen activation data1.

Depending on how safely they drive, drivers can earn rewards every two weeks that can be redeemed for gift cards or donated to charity.

Drivers see an average reduction of 35% in phone distractions, 20% in hard braking and a 20% reduction in at-risk speeding2.

"ERIE's YourTurn rewards program is tops in the industry," said Monica Gray, principal agent and owner of Remarkable Insurance Agency in Newark, Ohio. "Our policyholders enjoy being rewarded for safe driving behaviors and the program also provides additional peace of mind to parents of youthful drivers."

The rewards program is optional and will not impact insurance coverage.

About Erie Insurance

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 11th largest homeowners insurer, 12th largest automobile insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. The Group, rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, has nearly 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Erie Insurance Group is a Fortune 500 company. For more information about Erie Insurance, visit www.erieinsurance.com

1 YourTurn Program is not available in all states. Ages 16-23 can earn rewards of up to $10 every two weeks, ages 24+ can earn rewards of up to $5 every two weeks, based on driving 50 tracked miles and the participating driver's score during the scoring period. Must drive a minimum of 50 tracked miles during each two-week reward period. Standard text messaging rates apply. Must have a compatible smartphone device with a data plan subscription and GPS capabilities and used exclusively by the participating driver.

2 Driving improvement statistics provided by Cambridge

