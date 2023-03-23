Erik Aadland, Former Noble Energy International Project Manager, Decorated Army Veteran and Top Colorado Republican Congressional Nominee, Joins XetaWave as Vice President of Business Development

LOUISVILLE, Colo., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XetaWave, a Colorado–based leader in wireless technology, announced today that Erik Aadland is joining XetaWave as Vice President of Business Development. Leveraging his vast experience as a successful leader of military operations and wide breadth of management roles within the oil and gas industry, Aadland will be responsible for developing new business and strategic opportunities; identifying emerging industries, markets, and new entry points for XetaWave products; and developing a strategic plan to exceed current sales goals while working closely with the marketing, sales, project management and production teams at XetaWave.

Erik Aadland - XetaWave Vice President, Business Development

Jonathan Sawyer, XetaWave Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very excited for Erik to join our team and continue to accelerate our worldwide growth by leveraging his proven leadership skills, ability to drive teams to high levels of success, and his in-depth business experience specifically within the oil and gas industry which is one of XetaWave's core markets. Given his experience, I expect Erik to be involved in and add value across all aspects of XetaWave."

Aadland is a decorated US Army Combat Veteran (two Bronze Star medals, one for valor) with over 20 years of proven leadership in operations, project management and supply chain serving in both the military and corporate sectors. From June 2011 to April 2020, Aadland held a wide array of management roles for Noble Energy, Inc. in major projects, drilling, and supply chain, culminating as the Onshore Project Manager for the $5 billion offshore Leviathan Project in Israel. For this project, Aadland managed a combined budget of over $300 million and a multicultural international team of over 150 people. Taking on the project 8 months behind schedule, he accelerated the project successfully to deliver first gas on time. The Leviathan Project made Israel a net-exporter of natural gas.

From June 2002 to January 2011, Aadland served with distinction as a U.S. Army officer in various command and staff positions, including combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. Aadland earned a B.S. in Philosophy with an engineering/math/science core from the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY (June 2002) and a M.A in Depth Psychology from Pacifica Graduate Institute, Santa Barbara, CA (April 2021). Recently, Aadland ran for Congress to represent Colorado's seventh congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives. His proudest accomplishment is his marriage and family of three children.

About XetaWave

Founded in 2010, XetaWave is a leading provider of the industry's most advanced, high performing, cost effective platform of software defined radios (SDR) to meet the worldwide application needs of industries including oil and gas, water and wastewater, electric power, railroads, and the military. XetaWave offers a global frequency range of licensed and unlicensed radios from 130 MHz – 2.4 GHz, supporting multiple speeds of 9.6 kbps – 10.6 Mbps, available with single or dual channels and integrated I/O; XetaEDGE Industrial Edge computer; XetaTS Terminal Server; legacy network migration and interoperability; and XetaPAK – long lasting batteries for remote sites. All XetaWave radios and batteries are 100% designed, manufactured, and tested in–house at its headquarters in Louisville, Colorado. For more information, visit www.xetawave.com or call 303–447–2745.

