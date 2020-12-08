Erik Barefield Rejoins Mesirow as Senior Managing Director and Head of Traditional Investment Management

In this newly created position, Mr. Barefield will oversee the firm's traditional investment management businesses and serve as a senior leader at Mesirow. In aggregate, the firm's traditional investment management teams comprise approximately 55 professionals across five different portfolio management teams that manage roughly $10 billion in fixed income, equity, and sustainable strategies; and $90 billion in currency assets.

Mr. Barefield will also be responsible for expanding the investment teams' collective capabilities and enhancing its lineup through internal product development, potential acquisitions, lift-ins of external investment teams and strategies, and for driving asset under management growth and profitability.

"Erik's collaborative nature, energy, distribution expertise, in-depth industry knowledge, and strong affinity for the firm made him a stand-out candidate throughout the executive search process for this position," said Richard S. Price, Chairman and CEO at Mesirow. "Moreover, his deep organizational knowledge, market insight, and strong client relationships will enable him to articulate and further differentiate Mesirow and our traditional investment strategies in the marketplace. On behalf of the firm, I am pleased to welcome Erik back to the firm and look forward to his future contributions."

"It is with great enthusiasm that I return to Mesirow," said Erik Barefield, Senior Managing Director and Head of Traditional Investment Management. "I believe Mesirow has distinguished itself in the financial services industry by leveraging its employee-owned structure to focus on delivering value and a truly client-centric approach. The firm also feeds its vibrant culture with exciting opportunities for its employees and executes on its dedication to being an engaged citizen in the community. I look forward to working with my colleagues in investment management to enhance the client experience, methodically grow the business over time, and evolve Mesirow's investment capabilities."

Before rejoining Mesirow, Mr. Barefield was a Managing Director at Lighthouse Investment Partners, LLC. Previously he was Vice President, Fixed Income at Morgan Stanley from April 1994 to June 2005. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree in finance and marketing from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

