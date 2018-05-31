Erik Drange Joins Christensen Fonder Dardi

"We are thrilled to have Erik Drange on the team," said founding partner Doug Christensen. "His extensive, varied experience in private practice and as an in-house intellectual property attorney will be a great asset to the firm's existing clients and continues the firm's growth trajectory."

During his time in-house, Erik served as primary intellectual property counsel for one of his company's heath care businesses. Erik also spent five years as litigation counsel managing intellectual property litigation for the company and its worldwide affiliates.

Drange's varied experience makes him a great fit for Christensen Fonder Dardi: the firm takes pride in providing thoughtful, creative, and cost effective advice to its clients. In his practice at Christensen Fonder Dardi, Drange works with clients of all sizes in the areas of intellectual property portfolio development/management, transactions, and intellectual property disputes.

Drange received his J.D. from William Mitchell College of Law in 2005. He graduated from Lehigh University with a B.S. in Materials Science and Engineering in 1999. More about Erik Drange.

Christensen Fonder Dardi Herbert PLLC is an intellectual property law firm which provides a broad range of legal services to both domestic and foreign clients, including patent preparation and prosecution, intellectual property litigation, patent post-grant proceedings, trademark search and acquisition, copyright registration, licensing, due diligence, and portfolio management. Its offices are in Minneapolis, MN and Atlanta, GA.

