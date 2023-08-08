ERIK HUBERMAN AND THE HAWKE MEDIA TEAM JOIN THE CAST OF A&E'S 'KINGS OF BBQ' AIRING AUGUST 12TH

News provided by

Hawke Media

08 Aug, 2023, 15:03 ET

THE NEW SERIES, HOSTED BY ANTHONY ANDERSON AND CEDRIC THE ENTERTAINER PREMIERES AUGUST 12, 9:00 PM ET/PT

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawke Media, founded by CEO Erik Huberman, is thrilled to announce their marketing partnership with A&E's newest TV venture "Kings of BBQ" starring comedians Cedric the Entertainer ("The Neighborhood") and Anthony Anderson ("black-ish"). In each one-hour episode, the cameras will follow this "BBQ-loving" dynamic duo as they go from backyards to BBQ pits to discover the best-tasting BBQ techniques, flavors, and traditions across the country.  Their mission is to not only have fun but to master the art of BBQ only to start their own BBQ empire, AC Barbeque. With the support of Erik Huberman and Hawke Media, the fastest-growing marketing consultancy in the United States, Kings of BBQ will benefit from Hawke's professional expertise and proficient marketing strategies. Hawke is a major player in digital marketing and the company is valued at over $150M and has worked with over 4,500 clients with noteworthy compelling results. As a young standout in the industry, Erik Huberman is no stranger to success and accomplishments.  As a serial entrepreneur, he is a national best-selling author of the "The Hawke Method," and has been recognized by his industry peers and honored by Forbes Magazine's 30Under30, CSQ's 40Under40, and Inc.'s Magazine Top 25 Marketing Influencers. He is also the host of the podcast "HawkeTalk."

Continue Reading
Erik Huberman, Cedric the Entertainer and Anthony Anderson on Kings of BBQ airing on August 12th.
Erik Huberman, Cedric the Entertainer and Anthony Anderson on Kings of BBQ airing on August 12th.

Erik has collaborated and formed partnerships with many high-profile brands such as Casamigos (founded by George Clooney, Rande Gerber, and Michael Meldman), Heidi Klum Intimates, SelvaRey Rum endorsed by Bruno Mars, Red Bull, Verizon, Eddie Bauer, and many more. With the inclusion of both Cedric the Entertainer and Anthony Anderson, the impressive portfolio and star-studded lineup continue to get enhanced.  "These Guys are the best," Huberman said. "Getting to work with them to help their dream come alive while the world witnesses it, is incredibly exciting to us." Erik Huberman is available for interviews as both Anthony Anderson and Cedric the Entertainer are unable to appear due to the Strike.

About Hawke Media:
Established the idea that every modern business needs a CMO-level expert to lead marketing efforts, Hawke Media specializes in custom, data-driven, performance-focused solutions to help launch, scale, and invigorate businesses of all sizes, industries, and revenue models. Founded in 2014 by Erik Huberman and Tony Delmercado, Hawke Media is one of the nation's fastest-growing marketing consultancies in the country.  And Erik is no stranger to TV.  He has appeared on the Drew Barrymore Show, Million Dollar Listing, and Hatched– He will also appear in several episodes of "Kings of BBQ" discussing branding and marketing.

Press Contact

Alyssa Mosher, Communications Manager
(310) 451-7295, [email protected]
1725 Berkeley St., Santa Monica, CA 90404, USA

SOURCE Hawke Media

Also from this source

MARKETING'S MOST REVOLUTIONARY CONFERENCE RETURNS: PRESENTING HAWKEFEST AND FOUNDERMADE INNOVATION SHOW WEST

Hawke Media Acquires Tribute Media to Expand into the Northwest (US) Market

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.