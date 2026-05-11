Erik S. Moore Named Finalist for One of California's Most Competitive Legal Honors

Moore, Schulman and Moore's Founding Partner is Competing with Big Law for Office Managing Partner of the Year at the 2026 California Legal Awards

SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC is proud to announce that founding partner Erik S. Moore has been named a finalist for Office Managing Partner of the Year as part of the 2026 California Legal Awards presented by Law.com and The Recorder.

Moore, Schulman & Moore Managing Partner, Erik Moore

The California Legal Awards recognize attorneys and firms who are "leading technology, innovation, and the legal profession" and shaping California's dynamic legal landscape. This distinction is particularly meaningful since a record-breaking number of submissions were made this year. Finalists are selected from across the state and represent the most accomplished leaders in the legal industry, with winners to be announced at a ceremony on June 24 in Los Angeles.

The Office Managing Partner of the Year category is among the most competitive honors, recognizing leaders who demonstrate exceptional operational leadership, strategic vision, and measurable impact on their firms' growth and culture. Notably, this year's finalists largely come from large, national, and international law firms spanning complex practice areas such as intellectual property, technology, and global business law, underscoring the breadth and caliber of the competition.

Against this backdrop, Erik Moore's recognition is particularly meaningful. As the managing partner of a highly respected San Diego-based family law firm, Moore represents a practice area that is rarely highlighted in statewide leadership awards of this scale. His selection as a finalist reflects not only his individual leadership, but also the increasing recognition of family law as a discipline requiring sophisticated strategy, innovation, and high-level management.

Under Moore's leadership, Moore, Schulman & Moore has distinguished itself through forward-thinking operational initiatives, including the development of a structured partnership pathway to cultivate future firm leadership, the recruitment of highly experienced Of Counsel attorneys to foster collaboration and mentorship, and the implementation of a forward-thinking AI policy designed to responsibly integrate emerging technology into legal practice.

Moore has also led the firm through a strategic modernization of its workplace and infrastructure, creating a technologically advanced and client-centered environment that supports both in-person and remote legal services while prioritizing employee well-being.

"Being named a finalist alongside leaders from some of the largest and most sophisticated firms in the country is an incredible honor," said Moore. "This recognition reflects the strength of our entire team from our firm administrator to our paralegals as well as our shared commitment to innovation, collaboration, and delivering meaningful results for our clients."

Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC is widely recognized for its work in complex family law matters, including high-conflict custody disputes and high-asset cases, and is known for its client-centered approach and collaborative firm culture. This finalist recognition underscores both Moore's visionary leadership and the firm's continued role as a leader in California's evolving legal landscape.

About Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC

Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC is a premier San Diego-based family law firm with decades of combined experience representing clients in complex divorce, custody, and financial matters. The firm is known for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and personalized client service.

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SOURCE Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC