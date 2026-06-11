Moore, Schulman & Moore Strengthens Its Family Law Bench with the Addition of Veteran Attorney John F. Anderson

John F. Anderson Brings More Than 35 Years of Legal Experience and Mentorship to the Team

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC is pleased to announce that attorney John F. Anderson has joined the firm as Of Counsel, bringing more than 35 years of legal experience to one of San Diego's most respected family law firms.

John F. Anderson, Moore, Schulman & Moore Of Counsel

Mr. Anderson's practice has focused on helping clients navigate complex family law matters, including divorce, child custody and visitation, child support, spousal support, property division, restraining orders, mediation, and business-related issues that arise during divorce. His depth of experience, practical approach, and familiarity with the San Diego family law courts make him a strong addition to Moore, Schulman & Moore's already experienced legal team.

The addition of Mr. Anderson reflects the firm's continued commitment to providing clients with the benefit of seasoned legal judgment, strategic advocacy, and collaborative problem-solving. As Of Counsel, Mr. Anderson will add another layer of insight to the firm's collective knowledge base, strengthening the support available to clients and attorneys across the firm.

"At Moore, Schulman & Moore, we believe our clients benefit when experienced attorneys work together, challenge ideas, and bring different perspectives to complex family law issues," says Founding Partner Erik Moore. "John's decades of experience will be a tremendous asset not only to the clients we serve, but also to our younger attorneys who will benefit from his perspective, mentorship, and practical understanding of family law litigation."

Moore, Schulman & Moore has long emphasized a team-based approach to family law. By bringing together attorneys with varying levels of experience, specialized knowledge, and courtroom insight, the firm can provide clients with thoughtful strategies tailored to their individual circumstances. Mr. Anderson's addition further enhances that collaborative environment, giving junior associates access to another highly experienced attorney whose career has included both litigation and negotiation in emotionally and financially significant family law matters.

About Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC

Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC is a San Diego family law firm representing clients in divorce, child custody, child support, spousal support, property division, high-conflict family law matters, mediation, and related family law issues. Known for its depth of experience and collaborative approach, the firm is committed to helping clients make informed decisions and move forward with confidence.

Media Contact:

Lynn Stuart

(858) 243-6988

[email protected]

SOURCE Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC