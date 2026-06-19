Moore, Schulman & Moore of Counsel Myra Fleischer Honored with Prestigious Eureka Award

SAN DIEGO, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC is proud to announce that Myra Chack Fleischer, Of Counsel with the firm, has been honored with the prestigious Eureka Award by Collaborative Practice of California (CPCal).

Myra Chack Fleischer, Of Counsel & Board-Certified Expert in Family Law

The Eureka Award is one of the highest honors within California's collaborative practice community. Presented by CPCal, the statewide organization supporting collaborative professionals, the award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions and demonstrated exceptional dedication to establishing, advancing, and sustaining Collaborative Practice throughout California.

Fleischer received the award during CPCal's annual conference last weekend, where collaborative attorneys, mental health professionals, and financial specialists, gathered to celebrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in the collaborative divorce and family law community.

The distinction is especially meaningful because the Eureka Award is given each year to only a select group of professionals across the state. Honorees are recognized not only for their individual accomplishments, but also for their broader impact on the collaborative movement. This process is designed to help families resolve divorce and family law matters respectfully, privately, and outside of traditional courtroom litigation whenever possible.

"Myra's recognition with the Eureka Award is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the work she has done to advance collaborative family law in California," said Moore, Schulman & Moore Founding Partner Erik Moore. "She brings an extraordinary combination of legal knowledge, financial insight, practical judgment, and compassion to families navigating difficult transitions. We are incredibly proud to have her on our team."

With more than three decades of family law experience, Fleischer is widely respected for her ability to help clients resolve complex family law matters with strategy, dignity, and care. Her background includes not only extensive family law practice, but also significant financial experience, including years in public accounting before becoming an attorney. That unique combination gives her valuable insight in matters involving complex assets, business valuations, income analysis, and other financial issues that often arise in divorce.

About Moore, Schulman & Moore, AP

Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC is a San Diego-based family law firm representing clients in divorce, child custody, child support, spousal support, property division, collaborative divorce, and complex family law litigation. Known as San Diego's Family Law Experts®, the firm brings decades of combined experience, strategic advocacy, and compassionate guidance to families navigating life-changing legal matters.

Media Contact:

Lynn Stuart

8582436988

[email protected]

SOURCE Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC