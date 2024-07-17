Erik Wexler to serve as the next president and CEO for Providence  

The health system's current chief operating officer brings 30 years of experience, including eight with Providence.

RENTON, Wash., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Providence St. Joseph Health Board of Directors today announced that Providence Chief Operating Officer Erik Wexler has been named the health system's next president and chief executive officer. Effective Jan. 1, 2025, Wexler will succeed Rod Hochman, M.D., who recently announced his retirement after 45 years in health care, including 17 with the Providence family of organizations. The timely selection of a new CEO speaks to Providence's commitment to continuous review and development of internal talent and succession planning, ensuring continuity and an orderly transition of leadership.

Erik Wexler

"With his unwavering commitment to the Mission and more than 30 years of experience in health care, Erik is the right person to inspire and empower Providence caregivers, medical staff and community partners to continue to build on our vision of Health for a Better World," said Providence Board Chair Michael Murphy. "Erik will be surrounded by one of the strongest senior leadership teams in health care, and we are excited to build on our momentum as we transform and expand access to care, especially for those who are poor and vulnerable."

As COO, Wexler has been responsible for operational oversight and strategy for Providence, working to ensure access to a portfolio of vital, high-quality and affordable services while also driving many of the organization's transformation strategies. Erik has:

Led the successful integration of Providence St. Joseph Health in California through a unified executive team, resulting in a common brand and laying the foundation for a clinically integrated network and expansion of value-based care. Value-based care now represents 35% of total net operating revenue in the region, doubling covered lives to over 800,000.

through a unified executive team, resulting in a common brand and laying the foundation for a clinically integrated network and expansion of value-based care. Value-based care now represents 35% of total net operating revenue in the region, doubling covered lives to over 800,000. Completed an innovative joint venture with Cedars-Sinai Health System to rebuild Tarzana Medical Center, now co-branded as Providence Cedars-Sinai and resulted in co-investment by Cedars-Sinai for the new hospital tower and campus infrastructure. Rather than competing, the two health systems now collaborate on clinical excellence, program development, and ambulatory care within the community.

Drove forward social issues aligned with our values, including forming the first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council in California ; helping implement Providence's $50 million commitment to health equity efforts; championing legislation to address workplace violence and caregiver burnout; reducing climate impacts and more.

"I joined Providence in 2016 because I felt a deep personal calling to the organization's Mission, values and promise," said Wexler. "I feel incredibly honored to serve and lead an organization of compassionate caregivers and physicians who are deeply committed to improving the health of our communities. I want to thank Dr. Hochman for his mentorship and Providence St. Joseph Health Sponsors Council and board for their confidence in me. I'm honored and humbled as I begin this new journey as Providence's next president and CEO."

"Erik has dedicated his entire career to making health care better for patients and caregivers," said Dr. Hochman. "Erik's focus on Mission and his track record of successful transformation through collaboration will serve Providence well, and I am thrilled that he has answered the call to serve as our next president and CEO."

Judy Marvin, M.D., chair of the Providence Medical Group board, added, "Erik understands the importance of partnering with clinicians. He is committed to making Providence the best place to practice medicine and to ensuring our physicians are well supported in meeting the needs of patients. We look forward to working with Erik as we continue to deliver on the quadruple aim of improving quality, access, affordability and experience."

Before becoming COO, Wexler served as president of operations and strategy for Providence's southern region, and earlier as regional chief executive for Providence Southern California. Wexler's past leadership roles outside of Providence have included chief executive for Tenet Healthcare's Northeast Region, overseeing operations in three states. He also worked for Vanguard Health Systems, and prior to that was senior vice president of LifeBridge Health and President of Northwest Hospital.

Wexler serves on the American Hospital Association's Regional Policy Board No. 9; is a member of the Board of Directors of the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health; a board member of R1; and serves on the FBI Healthcare Advisory Council. He earned his bachelor's degree in sociology and master's in business administration from the University of Hartford in Connecticut and holds an Honorary Doctor of Science from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.

"Throughout his career, Erik has consistently demonstrated that he is a leader who is passionate about addressing the most pressing issues in health care today: serving the poor and vulnerable, ensuring financial sustainability, addressing caregiver burnout, mitigating climate impacts and so much more," said Rick Pollack, CEO of the American Hospital Association. "Providence's leadership on those key issues is vital. We are excited to partner with Erik as he assumes this new role and continues Providence's legacy of service and national leadership."

About Providence

Providence is a not-for-profit Catholic health system and one of the nation's largest health systems, comprising a diverse family of organizations and driven by a belief that health is a human right. With 51 hospitals, over 1,000 physician clinics, senior services, supportive housing, and many other health and educational services, the health system and its partners employ more than 122,000 caregivers serving communities across seven states – Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, with system offices in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif. Learn about our vision of health for a better world at Providence.org.

CONTACT:

Michael Connors

+1 716.481.8162

[email protected]

SOURCE Providence