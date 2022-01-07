Erika De La Cruz, Latina Entrepreneur, Best-Selling Author, and Editor-in-Chief of The LA Girl Hosts Annual Vision Board Summit, Presented by Vitacost

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Erika De La Cruz, Latina entrepreneur, best-selling author, and editor-in-chief of luxury lifestyle blog The LA Girl, will host her annual Vision Board Summit on January 9th, 2022.

The annual Vision Board Summit is a way to set goals for the new year and manifest your dreams in fashion, entrepreneurship, and personal development. Ideally, for women ages 21-38, this year's 90-minute virtual event will teach attendees how to create a vision for their future using a guided goal-setting cheat sheet and imagery to transform the traditional vision board-making model. Attendees are led through visualizations and training to cultivate confidence for the new year. The event will also feature live giveaways every 15 minutes in partnership with our presenting sponsor Vitacost, an online health and wellness products retailer.

"Equalizing information distribution for all people to prosper is important as a global society," says De La Cruz. "Depending on background, upbringing, or resources, many people do not have the luxury of being exposed to personal-power practices. The reality is that access to fulfilling one's goals and true potential is not reserved. By sharing information like the summit programming, true transformation can be available to everyone."

As a first-generation Mexican American, Erika has a long history in the media, working her way up the ranks from radio to her current role as editor-in-chief of The LA Girl. She has spent her career encouraging diversity and helping aspiring media members make a living being themselves through her annual conference, Passion to Paycheck and is passionate about re-storing Latinx cultural stigmas in the United States. Her best-selling book, Passionistas, Tips Tales & Tweetables From Women Pursuing Their Dreams, is about inspiring female personal development. She also hosted a conversation on behalf of The Mental Health Coalition during Mental Health Awareness Month during their 1:2:1 series alongside guests like Oprah and Whoopi Goldberg.

Erika attributes her success to mental wellness and manifestation and facilitates workshops for communities looking to feel better and reach their full potential.

For tickets and event information, visit:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-virtual-vision-board-summit-w-erika-de-la-cruz-presented-by-vitacost-tickets-230592908597

For further information, please contact:

Kyra Breslin

President

One Fourteen Entertainment

[email protected]

SOURCE Erika De La Cruz