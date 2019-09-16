Erika Karp of Cornerstone Capital Group Selected as a Judge for the United Nations 10th Annual Hult Prize

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Capital Group ("Cornerstone"), an SEC-registered investment advisor helping investors achieve both their financial and societal objectives without sacrificing investment performance, announced that its Founder and CEO, Erika Karp, was chosen by The Hult Prize Foundation to be a judge for the 2019 United Nations Hult Prize Program.

A panel of 10 judges assessed presentations for the Hult Prizes' special 10th Anniversary challenge: For Us, By Us. Youth Unemployment. The panel included a number of high-caliber experts such as President Bill Clinton, the 42nd President of the United States of America and Founder and Board Chair of the Clinton Foundation; Vicente Fox Quesada, the 55th President of Mexico; and Lise Kingo, CEO and Executive Director of the United Nations Global Compact, among others.

"I am honored to have participated as a judge for the Hult Prize Foundation," said Erika Karp, Founder and CEO at Cornerstone Capital Group. "The organization does so much for the next generation, and I am glad I was able to take part in their mission of shaping today's young people to become great leaders who will make a positive impact on the world."

The Hult Prize brings together thousands of college and university students to solve some of the world's most pressing issues. The annual initiative is the world's largest student competition for social good and was founded by Ahmad Ashkar, a Hult International Business School alumnus. Each challenge provides a platform for business students from over 150 countries to develop social enterprises. The winning start-up receives $1 million US dollars in seed capital each fall at the annual Clinton Global Initiative meeting in New York.

This years' Hult Prize recipient was a four-person team of college students from Tecnológico de Monterrey, who received the prestigious award along with $1 million US dollars by creating Rutopia, a bilateral platform that enables indigenous tourist cooperatives to create and sell tours online, travelers to find and live biocultural experiences. The platform supports indigenous community tourism projects to thrive and create a positive impact in their communities.

About Cornerstone Capital Group

Founded in 2013, Cornerstone Capital Group is a financial services firm based in New York. The mission of the firm is to enable investors to achieve both their financial and societal objectives without sacrificing investment performance. Cornerstone works with families and individuals, foundations and endowments, multifamily offices and other registered investment advisors to develop and manage customized investment strategies to achieve bespoke financial and impact objectives. For more information on Cornerstone Capital Group, visit https://cornerstonecapinc.com/.

About the Hult Prize Foundation

The Hult Prize is a start-up accelerator for social entrepreneurship that brings together the brightest college and university students from around the globe to solve the world's most pressing issues. The annual initiative is the world's largest student competition and crowd-sourcing platform for social good, and has been funded by the Hult family since its inception in 2009. To learn more, visit www.hultprize.org.

