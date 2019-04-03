Erika Serow Named Chief Marketing Officer At Bain & Company

NEW YORK, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company announced today that Erika Serow has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer for the firm, effective immediately.

Ms. Serow has more than two decades of retail and marketing experience. She was most recently president and U.S. CEO of Sweaty Betty, a British retailer specializing in women's active wear, overseeing all aspects of the company's growing business in the Unites States.

Prior to that, she served as head of the Americas Retail practice at Bain & Company, where she was also a partner and director. In this capacity, Ms. Serow worked with executive leadership teams and boards at some of the world's leading retailers to improve their business results, enhance their brand reputation, improve customer targeting, implement multi-channel marketing efforts in stores and across digital technologies, and support expansion.

"On behalf of the entire firm, we're thrilled to welcome Erika back to Bain," said Manny Maceda, the firm's worldwide managing partner. "Erika began her career here. She knows the firm, its people and our culture very well. This knowledge, coupled with her recent external experience, will make her a great asset to our marketing team worldwide and an integral part of the firm's future."

As CMO, Ms. Serow will focus on building the firm's next generation product and solutions marketing, and leading a major brand refresh to reflect the firm's new strategy.

"I'm privileged and thrilled to return to Bain," said Ms. Serow. "The firm, under Manny's leadership, is evolving how it thinks about corporate reputation, branding and external communications, and I look forward to working with a talented group of colleagues to lead that change."

Ms. Serow has been quoted frequently in the press and has coauthored a number of retail articles and studies, including Bain & Company's Retail Holiday Newsletter, and "Why She Shops: The 2010 Fashion and Beauty Study" with Vogue Magazine. She also served as knowledge partner for the "Fashion.NYC.2020" study with the New York City Economic Development Corporation, which examined the challenges facing the New York fashion industry over the coming decade and identified initiatives to address those issues.

She was named by Consulting Magazine as one of the top women leaders in the consulting industry.

Outside Bain, Ms. Serow is director of Lazydays Holdings, Inc.

She earned an MBA from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business and a bachelor's degree from Duke University.

