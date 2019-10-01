Erika Söderberg Johnson Leaves Biotage

UPPSALA, Sweden, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Erika Söderberg Johnson has today informed Biotage that she, after eight years of employment, is leaving the position as CFO. Erika Söderberg Johnson has a six months notice period. The company will now initiate the recruitment of a successor.

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07:30 CET on October 1, 2019.

About Biotage

Biotage offers efficient separation technologies from analysis to industrial scale and high quality solutions for analytical chemistry from research to commercial analysis laboratories. Biotage's products are used by government authorities, academic institutions, contract research and contract manufacturing companies, pharmaceutical and food companies, among others. The company is headquartered in Uppsala and has offices in the US, UK, China, Japan, South Korea and India. Biotage has approx. 440 employees and had sales of 911 MSEK in 2018. Biotage is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. Website: www.biotage.com

Contact person:

Torben Jörgensen, CEO

Tel: +46-707-49-05-84, torben.jorgensen@biotage.com

