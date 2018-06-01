ERIKS North America Companies Announce Rebranding

"Independently, Lewis-Goetz, EVCO House of Hose, and Valley Rubber & Gasket have been trusted as reliable sources for certain products, with rich histories in different areas of the country, totaling 59 locations," Mondics said. "Over the years, these various acquisitions have contributed to ERIKS North America's growth and reputation as a leading industrial service provider. Today marks a new day for our entire company as we combine our core strengths, expand our offerings, and unite as ERIKS in North America."

The rebranding initiative reinforces ERIKS North America's commitment to providing a full range of industrial products and engineered solutions, while delivering unparalleled customer service to OEM and MRO customers. From 140 locations across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, ERIKS North America offers innovative and customizable solutions in a variety of product groups, including industrial and hydraulic hoses, flow control systems, seals and polymers, gaskets, and conveying systems.

For more information on ERIKS North America, as well as its extensive product and service offerings, visit www.ERIKSNA.com .

About ERIKS North America

ERIKS (www.ERIKS.com) has been a leading international industrial service provider since 1940. ERIKS North America offers a wide range of innovative, high-quality mechanical engineering components and associated technical and logistical services from 140 locations across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. We provide the highest quality product standards in the industry, along with the peace of mind knowing that our products and fabrication are consistent, location-to-location, across our extensive footprint. From agriculture to power generation and from oil and gas to food and beverage, ERIKS North America provides a local presence and infinite possibilities, backed by ERIKS' worldwide network of resources and know-how with over 300 locations in 20 countries. For more information, please visit www.ERIKSNA.com .

