Erin Brockovich and Gretchen Carlson to Serve as Keynote Speakers During Indiana Conference for Women

INDIANAPOLIS, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indiana Conference for Women (ICFW) will feature Erin Brockovich and Gretchen Carlson as keynote speakers during its seventh-annual conference on Thursday, Nov. 8. Brockovich and Carlson have histories of serving as leaders and advocates for a variety of causes.

Indiana Conference for Women Keynote Speakers

"Erin and Gretchen will motivate, inspire and demonstrate why they're true pioneers who have made a difference in the lives of others," said Billie Dragoo-Garcia, co-founder with Deborah Collins Stephens of ICFW. "Both women have incredible journeys showcasing how hard work and perseverance pay off especially when you have faced extraordinarily challenging circumstances."

Brockovich is known for her tenacity and ability to serve as a voice for those fighting difficult challenges. In 1996, as a result of the largest direct action lawsuit of its kind, spearheaded by Erin and attorney Ed Masry, the utility giant, Pacific Gas & Electric (PG & E) was forced to pay out the largest toxic tort injury settlement in U.S. history: $333 million in damages to more than 600 Hinkley, Calif. residents. Her story was profiled more than 15 years ago in the Oscar-winning movie, Erin Brockovich, starring Julia Roberts.

Named one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2017, Gretchen has worked as a news anchor and a tireless advocate for equality and empowerment for women. She most recently served as the host of "The Real Story" on Fox News for three years. Prior to that, she co-hosted the number-one rated cable morning news show, "Fox and Friends," for more than seven years.

In 2016, Carlson became the face of sexual harassment in the workplace, suing Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, and subsequently appearing on the covers of "Time" and "Good Housekeeping" magazines standing strong in her determination to promote a safe working environment for all women. Additionally, in 2018, Carlson became the first former Miss America and woman to become Executive Chair of the Miss America Organization.

Tickets to the Indiana Conference for Women can be purchased online. Additional speakers and presenters will continue to be announced.

For more information, visit IndianaConferenceForWomen.com.

