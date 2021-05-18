Erin C. Berry joins American Capital Management as Head of Business Development

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Capital Management, Inc. (ACM) is pleased to announce that Erin C. Berry has joined the firm as Head of Business Development. In this newly created role, Ms. Berry will lead the company's business development, consultant relations and relationship management efforts, providing strategic direction for both institutional and intermediary markets across all regions. Ms. Berry has been a leader in the investment industry for more than 20 years, bringing extensive experience in sales, relationship management, consultant relations, marketing and product development.

"We are delighted to have Erin join our team. Erin's extensive institutional knowledge will help us build on the progress we have made in attracting new clients to the firm," said Luke LaValle, President and Co-Chief Investment Officer of ACM. "Our asset class is experiencing strong demand and institutional investors recognize the benefits of investing in quality small and medium-sized growth companies and our unique approach to active management. ACM is in a strong position to invest in its business to better serve our increasingly diverse and sophisticated client base."

"I am proud to join ACM, a top-flight investment firm with more than 40 years of experience investing in quality small and mid-cap growth equities. ACM is well positioned for future success with a demonstrated track record, experienced investment team and focused commitment to its unique research driven philosophy. I look forward to expanding the firm's outreach efforts and developing new opportunities for ACM's long-term growth," Berry said.

Before joining ACM, Ms. Berry was the Head of Northeast Sales and Relationship Management at Cohen & Steers. She was also responsible for many of the firm's strategic relationships. Prior to Cohen & Steers, she was a Sales Executive at The Vanguard Group, focusing on independent broker dealers and wirehouses in the Northeast. She began her career of working with institutional investors at AllianceBernstein, where she held a variety of roles in sales and relationship management in New York, San Francisco and Sydney. Erin graduated from Lafayette College with a BA in Business and Economics.

About American Capital Management, Inc.

American Capital Management, Inc. (ACM), founded in 1980, is an independent boutique manager with a growth investment strategy focused on the active management of innovative quality small and medium-sized companies. Based in New York City, ACM manages over $3.4 billion in AUM as of March 31, 2021. The firm is a registered investment advisor with the SEC. For more information visit http://americancapitalmanagement.com

