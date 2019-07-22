Erin Cascio Honored as PR News Rising Star in Healthcare

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MCS Healthcare Public Relations is pleased to announce that Erin Cascio has been named a 2019 Rising Star by PR News and Access Intelligence. The Rising Star honor is a prestigious recognition presented to women trailblazers who are impacting the healthcare marketing industry. Erin is one of three women who received this distinguished recognition.

In her role as an Account Supervisor at MCS, Erin provides strategic support and program management for top pharmaceutical companies across a broad spectrum of therapeutic categories. In just three years, Erin has become an expert in the development and implementation of social media and direct-to-consumer campaigns. Her work is highly regarded by both MCS and her clients who have adopted her social media practices to deliver solid results across other business units.

"In her tenure at MCS, Erin has helped develop a strong foothold in social media marketing with a solid understanding of how to deliver effective messages that positively influence the healthcare community," said Eliot Harrison, president of MCS. "She has shown tremendous commitment to providing her clients and colleagues with the highest level of innovation and value and is a natural leader in this field. We are proud of Erin's accomplishments and look forward to her continued growth and success."

Recently, Erin led the charge on a social media campaign that increased engagements for her client by over 2,500 percent in a 9-month span, ultimately resulting in increased physician awareness and patient access to a life-saving therapy. For this specific campaign, Erin researched and executed social media techniques to directly target healthcare professionals (HCPs), as well as optimized social posts to drive over 16,500 HCPs to the product website.

Erin was recognized at the Women in Healthcare Communications Awards Luncheon at the Yale Club in mid-July and will be profiled in the July issue of PR News.

About PR News

The PRNEWS Group at Access Intelligence, LLC is a go-to source that serves the communications and PR community at corporations, agencies and nonprofits. The PRNEWS Group focuses on honing and growing PR and marketing professionals' skills in social media, crisis management, digital PR, measurement, employee relations, media training, CSR and writing through its flagship newsletter, webinars, conferences, awards programs, workshops and guidebooks. With the launch of its weekly newsletter over 70 years ago, PRNEWS has remained dedicated to supporting the growth of communicators and marketers all while keeping them abreast of the latest news affecting their industries.

About MCS Healthcare Public Relations

We started more than 30 years ago. We wanted to be a premier healthcare communications agency. And we became it. Today, we're the longest standing independent all-healthcare agency in the world.

That focus will never change. Our pursuit of healthcare was driven by the desire to be a part of the most vital industry to humanity – one full of innovation and excitement. Over the past three decades, the people at MCS have had the opportunity to do just that. We've helped tell the story of some of the biggest achievements in medicine – from the eradication of smallpox, to the launch of the world's first cardiovascular mega-trials, to the mapping of the human genome.

Clients turn to MCS because of our strong heritage in healthcare and reputation for quality work. Clients stay with us because the people here share their passion for life sciences and are supported by a culture that enables exceptional service.

For more information, visit www.mcspr.com or follow us on Twitter at @MCSHealthcarePR.

