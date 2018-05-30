Erin Clark named JLM Energy CEO

Clark joined JLM as Chief Operations Officer in April 2017. He is a veteran of the consumer solar industry and spent several years managing and leading solar companies. He is a native of Fresno and currently lives in Rocklin with his wife and two children.

JLM Energy Co-Founder Kraig Clark said, "This is the logical progression of a company of this size and given the trajectory that we are on we felt that now was the right time for Erin to lead the company forward. We have transitioned from a product development focus to market execution and rapid growth in a hot industry. It makes sense to have an executive with deep experience in the solar industry to lead our next phase of growth."

Erin Clark said, "We are poised to take JLM to the next level. The energy storage space is growing at lightning speed. Led by Gridz and our newest innovation, Phazr, our sales have exploded – up more than 425% from last year. Even our conservative projections for future quarters show this growth only accelerating."

To date, JLM has thousands of Phazr units operational in California, Arizona, Connecticut, Hawaii and North Carolina. To keep up with demand JLM has partnered with CED Greentech to stock product across California and Arizona.

Phazr MicroStorage is the only plug-and-play energy storage rooftop unit that goes directly under the solar panel. Phazr installs in a matter of minutes. JLM's innovative optimization software, Measurz works behind-the-scenes to continually monitor and optimize solar, storage and building consumption for both residential and commercial applications.

Dibachi told employees, "It's time to step aside and make room for all of you to take the company forward."

JLM Energy is an energy technology company. JLM has created a fully-integrated software platform and energy technology bundle that optimizes energy use and maximizes savings for customers. The bundle includes solar, energy storage, monitoring devices, algorithms and load controllers that are all unified via a single software platform. Learn more: www.jlmei.com @JLMEnergy on Twitter. JLM Energy was founded in 2011 by Dibachi and Clark.

