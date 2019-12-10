Erin Conway joins McDonald Hopkins Intellectual Property Department as counsel in Chicago office

Conway has an extensive background in the life sciences and FDA-regulated industries, including foods, beverages, nutritional supplements, cosmetics, drugs and medical devices. She works closely with clients in these and other industries to develop comprehensive and business-focused protection, monetization, enforcement, and dispute resolution strategies, taking into account all areas of intellectual property, licensing, and contracts.

Conway's practice focus on IP and commercial litigation includes Hatch-Waxman/Paragraph IV patent infringement actions and Lanham Act claims for false advertising and unfair competition in both the federal courts and the ITC. Her litigation work spans multiple technology areas, including foods, medical devices, computer and software systems, and pharmaceuticals. Her representative Hatch-Waxman cases have involved the drugs Coreg® [carvedilol], Actos® [pioglitazone], Naropin® [ropivacaine], Pennsaid® [diclofenac], Pulmicort Respules® [budesonide], Treanda® [bendamustine], Colcrys® [colchicines], and Librax® [chlordiazepoxide/clidinium bromide].

Conway earned her J.D. at Chicago-Kent College of Law, where she graduated with honors. She also completed a B.S.E. with honors in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Michigan.

As a law student, Conway served as a judicial extern to both Magistrate Judge Arlander Keys of the Northern District of Illinois and the Honorable Richard D. Cudahy of the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. She also served as an Executive Articles Editor of the Chicago-Kent Law Review.

Conway can be reached at 312.642.6733 or econway@mcdonaldhopkins.com.

