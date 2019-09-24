Erin Dollarhide Travels Over 10,000 Miles in 10 Days

DENVER, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Erin Dollarhide is an on-location celebrity hair stylist located in Colorado and serving the styling needs of event hosts and attendees around the world. This month, she is excited to announce a recently-completed style tour, which consisted of 10,776 miles of travel and 47 bridal heads of hair – all in the span of less than 10 days.

Erin's whirlwind of bookings for September 2019 began with the wedding of Max Gwin and Chelsea Wells on September 13 at Della Terra Mountain Chateau in Estes Park, Colorado. On the very next day, she styled hair at the wedding of five-time Olympic Champion, Missy Franklin, and former Texas swimmer, Hayes Johnson.

A hasty trip to Kilkea Castle in Kildare, Ireland was next for the wedding of Lisa Jorgensen and Jesse Brownell on September 15th, giving Erin a 5-day reprieve before returning to Colorado for her final booking of her late summer wedding tour. Erin's journey ended with the wedding of Olivia Schuss and Cooper Frederick on September 21 in Vail, Colorado at the Lodge at Vail.

Erin Dollarhide is excited to return to Colorado for the holiday season in order to serve the event hair styling needs of her home community. She has also invited new brides of 2020 to reserve her services now for the coming wedding season, as the summer months are often booked well in advance.

About Erin Ferris Designs

Erin Dollarhide is an on-location hair stylist with a talent and inspirational, upbeat flair that has made her one of the most sought-after stylists for weddings in Colorado. Her special event services focus on the individual's own sense of style, delivering a look that is both timeless and personal. Erin has made it her mission to share an appreciation for beauty in all its forms, whether that means wearing a look that represents your best self or taking a moment each day to appreciate all of life's little gifts. Learn more about Erin Dollarhide at http://www.erinferrisdesigns.com.

