Erin Greenwald Named President of Engauge Workforce Solutions

Leadership transition marks a new chapter for the woman-owned, family-led workforce solutions firm.

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Engauge Workforce Solutions today announced that Erin Greenwald has been appointed President of the company. Greenwald represents the second generation of family leadership at Engauge, continuing the legacy established by her mother, Kim Korth, who will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer and Chairman.

This leadership transition marks a new phase for Engauge, as the company continues its commitment to redefining what it means to be a modern labor partner — blending cutting-edge technology with the high-touch service and values of a family-run organization.

Since being acquired by 6th Avenue Group in 2019, Engauge has achieved nearly 90% revenue growth — a remarkable performance in a volatile staffing market. Over that same period, Engauge has modernized its technology infrastructure, implementing automation, analytics, and AI-driven tools that have significantly increased recruiter productivity and positioned the company for scalable, sustainable expansion.

Greenwald, who previously served as Chief Strategy and Scalability Officer, has been a key architect of that transformation.

"Engauge is uniquely positioned to challenge industry conventions," said Greenwald. "We're bringing the technology, automation, and analytics of a national player together with the partnership-driven, client-first approach that has always defined us. Our next chapter is about sharing those stories of impact more broadly and continuing to raise the bar for what great looks like in workforce solutions. You won't find another partner with more energy, creativity, or passion to redefine excellence in the age of AI."

Before joining Engauge, Greenwald built a career at the intersection of strategy, digital transformation, and commerce. She began her career at Ernst & Young as a strategy consultant leading digital transformation initiatives for Fortune 500 clients, before joining Jet.com as a category manager. Following Jet's acquisition by Walmart, she transitioned to category management for Walmart.com's automotive parts business. Greenwald holds a B.A. from Cornell University and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

"Erin's leadership has already reshaped Engauge," said Korth, CEO and Chairman of Engauge Workforce Solutions. "Her ability to pair strategic vision with executional discipline has allowed us to modernize our business while staying true to who we are — a company built on relationships, results, integrity, and impact."

About Engauge Workforce Solutions

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI, Engauge Workforce Solutions partners with manufacturers and distributors to deliver innovative workforce and production solutions that drive performance, retention, and growth. The company also operates RELY Contract Manufacturing, an ISO 9001-certified sister company that provides assembly, kitting, packaging, labeling, and testing services. Together, Engauge and RELY help clients solve complex labor challenges through integrated, tech-enabled solutions rooted in partnership and performance.

SOURCE Engauge Workforce Solutions