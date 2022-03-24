Erin Lynch, Former R/GA Creative Exec Joins Hero Digital as Chief Creative Officer.

Hero Digital adds industry luminary to its executive leadership team to lead its creative vision, capabilities and talent.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hero Digital , a leading digital customer experience transformation company, announced today it has hired industry veteran Erin Lynch as its new Chief Creative Officer to oversee and set a bold vision for Hero's creative department. Known for her expertise in working at the intersection of design, technology and data, Erin will be charged with steering Hero Digital's experience design and creative capabilities to help the company's clients address the evolving needs of consumers.

"I'm thrilled to join Hero Digital at a time of tremendous growth and possibility," said Lynch. "Creating great customer experiences and business outcomes for clients starts with designing for human behavior. When more and more people are choosing brands based on their customer experience, great design and creativity have the power to create enormous value."

Prior to joining Hero Digital, Lynch was the SVP, Executive Creative Director at R/GA, where she led design for globally recognized brands such as JPMorgan Chase, Verizon, Equinox, and L'Oreal, overseeing a team of over 100 creatives. She has been recognized with the industry's most coveted accolades including Cannes Lions, Clios, One Show and Webby Awards. Building on her experience and past accomplishments, Lynch will bring her depth of creative expertise to grow and accelerate Hero Digital's offerings.

"Erin is someone we have admired for many years during her time at R/GA. She is truly a design and customer experience trailblazer. Her work and its impact on creating value for people and business growth for clients has been recognized throughout the industry." said Dave Kilimnik, CEO of Hero Digital. "We are grateful to have such an exceptional industry leader join our leadership team as we embark on the next chapter of our company journey."

Lynch joins Hero Digital at an exciting time following its recognition as Adobe's Emerging Digital Experience Partner of the Year . Her addition to the Hero leadership team serves to further fuel its already significant momentum and growth.

