Erin Michos, MD, MHS, FASPC is named Co Editor-In-Chief of the American Journal of Preventive Cardiology

Dr. Peter Toth, President of the ASPC, notes that "the decision to select someone of Erin's stature and intelligence for this role was an easy one. Dr. Michos has excellent scientific and clinical judgment. We know she will be a fair and visionary editor. Her extraordinary energy and passionate love for cardiovascular disease prevention will help propel the journal into a place of preeminence and global reach. We have tremendous confidence that the collaboration between Drs. Michos and Wong will be highly synergistic, productive, and successful."

Dr. Erin Michos is an Associate Professor of Medicine in the Division of Cardiology at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine as well as Director of Women's Cardiovascular Health and the Associate Director of Preventive Cardiology with the Johns Hopkins Ciccarone Center for the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease. She is an internationally known expert in Preventive Cardiology and Women's Health and has authored over 400 Publications.

Dr. Michos is a co-investigator in several NIH Studies and a Training Director for three AHA Strategic Focus Networks at Johns Hopkins University. She received the David Levine Mentoring award as recognition for her exemplary mentorship by the Department of Medicine at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. She is also a current Board Member of ASPC.

"I want to thank Dr. Sergio Fazio for his prior leadership role in launching the Journal with Dr. Nathan Wong. I have big shoes to fill with his departure for this new position," said Dr. Michos. "I have been with the journal since its conception and infancy as an Associate Editor. In this new co-EIC role, I look forward to helping shape the vision for the journal's future and bringing my own ideas and energy to the field. Dr. Wong and I bring much synergy and I am really excited to be working closely with him in this capacity."

About the American Society for Preventive Cardiology

The American Society for Preventive Cardiology (ASPC), founded in 1985, represents a multidisciplinary group of healthcare practitioners and researchers who share interests in and passion for preventive cardiology. A vision of the society is to interface with all other organizations involved with cardiovascular disease treatments and prevention. For more information visit: https://www.aspconline.org/

About the American Journal of Preventive Cardiology

Published quarterly, The American Journal of Preventive Cardiology is the official journal the American Society for Preventive Cardiology. It publishes articles in the areas of prevention research, teaching, practice and policy. Original research and reviews are published on epidemiology and clinical studies on risk factors, behavioral and pharmacologic interventions aimed at the primary and secondary prevention of cardiovascular diseases and related conditions, as well as the promotion of individual and community cardiovascular health.

