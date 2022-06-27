ERinfo Medical ID - Perfect Solution for Aging Parents or Caregivers

MIAMI, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ERinfo is the perfect solution for aging parents or caregivers. ERinfo provides anywhere, anytime patient identification and contact notification alerts for people during emergencies. With ERinfo, there's nothing to wear, carry or answer – which solves most issues as to why aging parents won't wear a typical medical ID. Adults or caregivers worried about aging parents can now have peace of mind knowing that their loved ones will be identified easily and that they will be immediately notified of an emergency.

An Easy and Effective Solution

ERinfo is a patented and globally accessible real-time identification system that notifies emergency contacts when they're needed most. It is an upgraded, alternative version of the medical bracelet, making it even more efficient and user-friendly. It's both certified and distributed by Federal Government's First Net . With ERinfo, all that's required is an internet connection – making it the perfect solution for those who are always on the go. The info is stored in the cloud and paramedics have this on hand nationally, so the first responder can match the information and get their medical information immediately.

Whether a loved one resides in assisted living, employs a caregiver, or still enjoys living independently, ERinfo's medical ID service provides comfort to everyone in their journey! At ERinfo, we want you to maintain your independence, so having your medical infomation easily on hand for providers to stay informed is essential to ERinfos mission of eliminating the "what if" moments.

ERinfo has created a medical ID alert service that is quick, efficient, and effective in emergency situations. Although emergencies are not a daily burden that someone should have to worry about, they do happen. ERinfo's medical ID service offers reassurance and peace of mind that loved ones are prepared for these types of situations.

The Benefits of ERinfo

There are many benefits to using ERinfo relative to the traditional medical alert jewelry services. These benefits include:

Not having to wear or carry anything

A service that is globally accessible

Real-Time Identification

Being able to notify emergency contacts real-time

About ERinfo

Founded in 2018, ERinfo is a Florida-based company that now reaches nationwide. ERinfo is passionate and dedicated to developing products and solutions that make emergencies easier for all parties. As the only company that provides such an innovative and user-friendly solution – ERinfo is the perfect choice for medical identification needs. Give them a try today- you won't be disappointed.

ERinfo is committed to providing the highest levels of FirstNet review and certification and passed the highest scrutinization of security, data protection, and availability. This allows ERinfo to be quickly acknowledged and utilized by emergency personnel during an emergency.

ERinfo is the perfect solution for aging parents or caregivers looking to provide anywhere, anytime patient identification and contact notification alerts for their loved ones. ERinfo has a long history of delivering quality products and services to its customers. Contact them today to learn more about their products or to place an order. Please visit https://www.erinfo.me/

Contact:

Sunny Sharma

(929) 437-4636

[email protected]

SOURCE ERinfo