ERinfo Releases New Medical Identification Technology

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ERinfo is thrilled to announce the release of a new medical identification technology that's designed to make the identification process simple and accurate in case of an emergency. With real-time identification, instant alerts, and information, ERinfo helps first responders treat you in order to give you the best chance of recovery.

ERinfo, the patented emergency response technology that saves lives, is easy to use and effective. Just sign up for an account and upload your information to their secure network. In the event of an emergency, first responders will take your picture and, using facial recognition, ERinfo will match your photograph to your profile, which provides them with your medical information. This includes information about medical history which allows health care professionals to provide you with the safest and most effective care possible. Additionally, ERinfo allows first responders to alert your emergency contacts so they can quickly be informed of your status.

Our world has come to rely on technology more than ever before, and the creators of ERinfo saw an opportunity to use that technology in a way to help save lives. While medical identification methods exist, such as medical ID jewelry, ERinfo eliminates the need for tangible items. Now, you don't have to worry about anything to wear, carry, or answer. ERinfo can help patients with a wide range of conditions and allergies, including Type 1 or 2 Diabetes, life-threatening allergies, Alzheimers, epilepsy, and so much more.

While no one plans to have an accident or medical emergency, it's always important to be prepared, and ERinfo is designed to help. Using the FirstNet communications platform, first responders have the tools they need to handle the demands they face in emergencies. A single software membership can help save the lives of you and your family when you need it most.

Learn more about how ERinfo is helping to elevate patient care and increase chances of survival during emergencies at www.erinfo.me .

About ERinfo

ERinfo, Inc. is a software company based out of Miami that is dedicated to providing first responders and medical professionals across the country with lifesaving patient information using facial recognition technology. Real-time retrieval of critical information and emergency contact notification can improve patient outcomes and help reduce treatment times and healthcare costs.

