ERISA Wrap Plan Provider, Clarity Benefit Solutions, Offers 5 Tips for Keeping Employees Engaged this Upcoming Summer

NEW YORK, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ERISA wrap plan provider, Clarity Benefit Solutions, offers tips for keeping employees engaged during the upcoming summer months.

Summer is a common time for employees to spend time with family, have a lot of plans, and want to enjoy the warmer weather. This can cause them to lose some motivation and productivity, and want to spend time away from work.

As an employer, offering certain seasonal perks and benefits can keep employees engaged throughout this upcoming summer. Here are five tips:

First, encourage your employees to take their vacation time. The start of the summer is a good time to remind employees of the vacation/PTO policy and encourage them to use days, especially if they do not roll over into the next year. Encourage them to take even a short vacation to relax. This will help them recharge and promote work-life balance that will keep them engaged and productive.

Second, consider offering a flexible summer schedule. Many companies have began adopting different schedules between Memorial Day and Labor Day. These include shortened Fridays, extended weekends for holidays such as the Fourth of July or Memorial Day, and giving employees the option to work from home some days. All of these things will keep employees engaged, while making them more productive during their working hours.

Third, plan some fun company activities for your employees. Having fun activities throughout the summer really increases company morale. This season in perfect for barbecues, picnics, outdoor sporting events, and other team-building activities.

Fourth, consider revising the dress code for the summer. If possible, having a more relaxed dress code during the summer is a good way to keep employees comfortable and happy. While it's important to communicate that outfits should still be appropriate, giving the option to wear flip flops, sneakers, jeans, or even possibly shorts keeps them comfortable in the heat and happy with your efforts to accommodate their needs.

Finally, allow employees to enjoy the outdoors! Consider moving group meetings outdoors, or encourage employees to take client calls outdoors. Having an outdoor table where they can bring their laptop or a walkway where they can take a short break to stretch their legs can make all the difference.

About Clarity Benefit Solutions: Clarity Benefit Solutions provides technology that makes the health insurance plan selection process fast, easy, and straightforward. For over two decades, we have provided clients with industry-leading technology, compliance, and exceptional customer service. Our offering is designed to save time and lower the costs of managing benefits while also promoting employee self-service and automated ACA compliance.

