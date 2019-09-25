Erlanger Health System, in Partnership with MDP Management and Agathos, Sustains a Culture of Clinical Excellence Through Physician Engagement and Ongoing Performance Improvement

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agathos is pleased to announce its partnership with Erlanger Health System and MDP Management, a Chattanooga-based hospitalist group, to help manage practice variation. With leadership from David Alvarez MD and the rest of the MDP team, Agathos helps Erlanger scale the "last mile" of physician engagement toward valuable care. Erlanger Health System is a nationally acclaimed, multi-hospital health system treating more than 600,000 people annually:

The 10th-largest public healthcare system in the United States

Part of the Vanderbilt Health Affiliated Network—56 hospitals and 4,000 providers

The Tri-state region's only Level I Trauma Center

After supporting MDP hospitalists at Erlanger through numerous quality initiatives, Agathos looks forward to expanding the relationship to physicians in other acute care specialties, starting with emergency medicine.

"We are excited to work side-by-side with Erlanger's attending physicians and support delivery of the highest quality, most compassionate care in the region," said Andrew Trees, CEO of Agathos. "Erlanger Health System has long enjoyed exceptional clinician buy-in to quality improvement initiatives, and its leadership continues to commit to providing physicians the best, most cutting-edge technology in support of measurable clinical excellence."

Agathos' transparency platform leverages the following principles designed to put physicians at the helm of their own clinical autonomy while empowering teams to collaborate, learn, and improve together:

ACCURATE ATTRIBUTION of all clinical actions and decisions to correct physician(s)

ACTION-LEVEL FEEDBACK specific to items physicians directly control and influence

PEER COMPARISONS for relative performance assessment, creating tension for change and positive deviance

CASE EXAMPLE(S) that further validate attribution, invite timely reflection, and facilitate collaboration

INSIGHTS VIA TEXT for efficient and effective communication

ABOUT AGATHOS

Agathos is the transparency platform, by physicians for physicians, giving superior feedback on practice variation— scaling the "last mile" of physician engagement toward valuable care. We partner with health systems—maximizing the benefits of technology investments already made—to empower each physician toward ever-higher quality, cost stewardship, and organizational alignment.

Media Contact:

Vladimir Tikhtman, Head of Marketing

Telephone: 312-497-5519

Email: 223505@email4pr.com

Website: https://www.agathos.io/

SOURCE Agathos