ERLY Skincare Celebrates One Year of Community-Led Growth and Derm-Founded Innovation

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ERLY Skincare celebrates its one-year anniversary, marking twelve months of redefining what it means to build healthy skin routines from the very beginning. Since launching in January 2025, the dermatologist, and female-founded brand has grown into a community-driven skincare brand rooted in simplicity and high quality formulas.

Bootstrapped by two friends and mothers, Jamie Chandlee and board certified dermatologist Dr. Hallie McDonald, ERLY started with a commitment to bring skincare back to its foundation focusing on barrier-support, and effective essentials from Gen Alpha to Millennials. Created and designed for real life, ERLY's formulas are fragrance free, hypoallergenic and suitable for all skin types.

"ERLY was always meant to be a reset for skincare: fewer steps, less noise, and formulas you can trust from your first wash to your first fine line," said Dr. Hallie McDonald, co-founder of ERLY Skincare. "One year in, the most meaningful milestone is seeing our community range from early adopters learning the ropes of skincare to those noticing early signs of aging."

In under a year, ERLY has been awarded by industry leaders New Beauty and Beauty Independent on its debut into the skincare industry, acknowledging its high-quality ingredients, clinical credibility, and chic, vibrant packaging designed to be mixed, matched, and proudly displayed by users.

Looking ahead to year two, ERLY is prioritizing sustainable growth, innovation, and community connection. This includes a revamp of its ambassador program, now called "The ERLY Collective," and its announcement of "The ERLY Scholarship" which was created to support students who are passionate, curious, and committed to shaping a brighter future, whether in science, creativity, entrepreneurship, or service.

"We believe education is one of the most powerful tools for creating opportunity, building confidence, and empowering the next generation of thinkers and leaders," said Jamie Chandlee, co-founder of ERLY Skincare. "With The ERLY Scholarship, we are investing in education with hope to uplift young voices, remove barriers, and inspire more people to pursue the paths that excite and challenge them most."

As ERLY enters its second year, it stays focused on sustainable growth, community over virality, skin health over trends, and routines that grow with its customers.

