ERM Advanced Telematics Targets the Huge Pharma Market With Its New IoTLink Product Designed to Monitor the Condition of Assets

RISHON LETZIYON, Israel, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International automotive technology supplier ERM Advanced Telematics (https://ermtelematics.com/), whose products are installed in more than 5 million vehicles worldwide, has identified the huge global pharmaceutical market as a potential opportunity for its recently introduced IoTLink products for IoT (Internet of Things). The safety and tracking of drug shipments is critical for the pharmaceutical industry, one of world's largest with annual revenues of around $1 trillion. ERM has started working with its network of distributors around the world to penetrate the pharma market with its new product line designed to monitor mobile and stationary assets.

"We believe that our IoTLink products can offer solutions for a whole range of monitoring issues connected with the annual shipment of tens of billions of dollars in pharmaceutical products," said Eitan Kirshenboim, CMO and Business Development Manager at ERM Advanced Telematics. The pharmaceutical industry faces numerous challenges in the shipment, distribution and storage of its products. These range from security issues for the actual safety of shipments against theft, to guaranteeing the proper temperature and humidity during transport, and even the monitoring of various drugs or injections that are packaged in test tubes or bottles that are highly sensitive to movement and shocks.

The IoTLink products are based on technology that was specifically developed at ERM and is ideally suited for the pharmaceutical industry. The new sensing solutions use sensors and gateways that enable continuous tracking of assets and the monitoring of their status according to pre-defined parameters. The products emit constant status signals, as well as alerts of any breach.

IoTLink products enable monitoring of assets that are not necessarily in or on the vehicle. This includes items transported in crates or that are in storage, in containers, in transit, or in fields, as well as assets like activated machines and refrigerators for industrial or home use which require long-distance monitoring.

The new IoTLink product line includes e2Sens, a wireless multi sensor that enables periodic reporting based on a list of parameters - humidity, temperature, light, motion, angles, shock, falling, or opening or closing of doors. In addition, ERM presents several types of gateways such as ERM's StarLink Tracker BT, which have advanced telematics and tracking capabilities and are also equipped with Bluetooth communication, enabling direct communication with e2Sens, for logging location and status and transmitting the information to a cloud server. ERM is working to release additional types of gateways to expand the variety of IoTLink gateway options for customers.

About ERM Advanced Telematics

ERM Advanced Telematics (https://ermtelematics.com/) is an international technology company focused on automotive and IoT solutions, whose technologies and products are installed in more than 5 million vehicles worldwide. ERM Advanced Telematics, founded in 1985, is headquartered in Israel and operates in over 65 countries in North, Central and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia through its service providers' partner channels. The company's solutions are based on a range of wireless technologies, including all available cellular generations, RF, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. ERM offers a wide range of modular solutions that improve the protection, management and diagnostics of vehicles, vehicle fleets, and valuable assets, reducing operating costs for both the service provider and the end customer.

Media Contact:

Lior Kleinberg, Uri Meirovitch PR, lior@meirovitch.com, +972-77-2129988

SOURCE ERM Advanced Telematics