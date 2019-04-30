ERM Partners With Altair to Dramatically Improve Business Models for Deploying Vehicle Telematics and Asset Tracking

HOD HASHARON, Israel, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair Semiconductor (altair-semi.com), a leading provider of cellular IoT chipsets, today announced it is partnering with ERM Advanced Telematics, a global provider of automotive technology and IoT solutions, to develop a new range of low-powered and installation-free automotive IoT solutions.

ERM's new set of IoT and asset management solutions leverages Altair's optimized cellular IoT chipsets to provide installation-free solutions for IoT, asset management, stolen vehicle recovery (SVR) and vehicle financial services. These will include event-based platforms for automatic vehicle location and asset management applications using various sensors. The ultra-low power consumption of Altair's chipsets allows the device to be connected without having to be powered by the vehicle's battery, significantly reducing installation costs.

"As installation costs continue to rise in comparison to hardware prices, Altair's unparalleled low power figures and extended battery life means we can provide on-board solutions with minimal installation requirements that are able to remain in the field for up to two years," said Kfir Lavi, Senior VP and Deputy CEO at ERM Advanced Telematics. "This will usher in a new dawn for IoT and asset management, opening up a whole new market of applications for a wide range of automotive IoT scenarios."

Altair's optimized cellular IoT chipsets are the industry's most advanced, providing the market's lowest power consumption and enabling the longest battery life for IoT. Commercially available, they feature a hardware-based security framework and a rich set of host, peripheral and sensor interfaces, ideal for integration in a range of industrial and consumer IoT applications.

"Low power consumption is essential for the efficient and long-term growth of the automotive IoT space," said Gili Friedman, Director of Business Management for Altair Semiconductor. "We are delighted that ERM Telematics has selected Altair's cellular IoT technology to provide the low cost and power-efficient connectivity necessary to enable new markets and use cases."

About Altair Semiconductor

Altair Semiconductor, a Sony Group Company, is a leading provider of LTE chipsets for IoT. The company's flagship ALT1250 is the smallest and most highly integrated LTE Cat-M and NB-IoT chipset, featuring ultra-low power consumption, hardware-based security and a carrier-grade integrated SIM. Altair partners with leading global vendors, including G+D (Giesecke+Devrient), HERE Technologies, Murata, Sierra Wireless and WNC, to provide low-power and cost-efficient modules for a range of industrial and consumer IoT applications such as trackers, smart meters, wearables and vehicle telematics. Altair's chipsets have been commercially deployed on the world's most advanced LTE networks, including AT&T, China Mobile, KDDI, Softbank, Verizon and Vodafone.

For more information, visit www.altair-semi.com. Follow Altair on Twitter: @AltairSemi and LinkedIn: Altair Semiconductor

About ERM Advanced Telematics

ERM Advanced Telematics is an international technology company focused on automotive, Asset Management and IoT solutions, whose technologies and products are installed in millions of vehicles worldwide. ERM was founded in 1985, based in Israel and operates in over 65 countries in North, Central and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia through its service providers' partner channels. The company offers both hardware and software solutions, designed, developed and manufactured in its Israeli facilities. ERM offers a wide range of modular solutions that operates on a range of wireless technologies, including cellular, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and various Radio Frequencies. These solutions are designed to improves the protection, management and diagnostic of vehicles and valuable assets, reducing operational costs and provides valuable information for better decision making.

For more information, visit https://ermtelematics.com/

