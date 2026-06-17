ERMProtect Announces Strategic Partnership with NimbusDDOS to Expand DDoS Resilience Testing Services

MIAMI, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ERMProtect Cybersecurity Solutions today announced a strategic partnership with NimbusDDOS, a global leader in availability and Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attack testing.

Through this collaboration, ERMProtect clients will gain access to an advanced DDoS resilience testing platform designed to reduce the risk of availability-based attacks that can take critical systems offline and incur major costs. By simulating real-world DDoS scenarios, organizations can expose and remediate gaps before they're exploited.

Across industries, regulators are increasingly requiring organizations to demonstrate that their systems can stand up to availability-based attacks. Frameworks and regulations such as HIPAA, NIST, and FFIEC require entities including healthcare providers, financial institutions, government agencies, and schools to demonstrate system availability and resilience.

"DDoS attacks are specifically designed to take systems offline, making availability a real business risk," said Esteban Farao, Director of Security Consulting at ERMProtect. "Today, regulators expect organizations to demonstrate resilience, not just document it. This partnership gives our clients a practical way to do just that."

ERMProtect integrates NimbusDDOS's testing platform with its advisory, compliance and risk management expertise to deliver a comprehensive testing and resilience solution.

If you're unsure whether your current protections would hold up during a real-world DDoS attack, now is the time to find out.

To learn more, email Silka Gonzalez at [email protected].

About ERMProtect

ERMProtect is a leading cybersecurity firm headquartered in Miami, with over 28 years of experience helping organizations secure their environments, protect their data, and ensure compliance. Serving clients across 40+ industries and 450+ organizations worldwide, ERMProtect offers a full suite of cybersecurity services including compliance and IT security audits, penetration testing, PCI compliance, incident response, digital forensics, AI implementation, outsourcing, and on-demand security consulting. The company's training division offers a 100+ module library of Security Awareness Training and in-person, PhD-led sessions that teach organizations how to protect data and incorporate better security.

Learn more at https://www.ermprotect.com.

About NimbusDDoS

NimbusDDOS is the industry leader in DDoS preparedness and attack simulation serving many at-risk industries including financial services, health care, e-commerce, online gaming and government. Design your DDoS defenses and preparedness strategy with the guidance of our industry experts based upon data analysis of live simulated DDoS attacks.

Learn more at https://www.nimbusddos.com/.

SOURCE ERMProtect