ERMProtect Awarded GSA Multiple Award Schedule Contract, Simplifying Access to Trusted Cybersecurity Services for Government Agencies

MIAMI, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersecurity firm ERMProtect announced today that it has been awarded a GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract, enabling government agencies to more easily procure the company's cybersecurity and IT training services.

With this GSA Schedule in place, federal, state, and local agencies can purchase ERMProtect's services using pre‑approved pricing and contract terms, reducing procurement time, administrative burden, and risk. Eligible state and local governments may also leverage cooperative purchasing, allowing them to piggyback on the contract without issuing a new solicitation.

"Government agencies don't have time to navigate complex procurement when security risks are urgent," said Silka Gonzalez, President of ERMProtect. "This GSA Schedule allows agencies to work with our senior cybersecurity experts quickly and confidently, using a contract that has already been reviewed and approved by the federal government."

Through its GSA MAS contract, ERMProtect offers services under the following Special Item Numbers (SINs):

54151HACS – Highly Adaptive Cybersecurity Services

611420 – Information Technology Training

ERMProtect's GSA Schedule contract (47QTCA26D0040) is effective from March 18, 2026, through March 17, 2031.

ERMProtect offers a full suite of cybersecurity services including compliance and IT security audits, penetration testing, PCI compliance, incident response, digital forensics, AI implementation, outsourcing, and on-demand security consulting.

Government buyers can acquire ERMProtect's services through GSA Advantage, GSA eBuy, or directly via the company's GSA Schedule.

For more information, visit ERMProtect's GSA eLibrary profile or contact the team at [email protected] to discuss how the GSA Schedule can support your cybersecurity needs.

About ERMProtect

ERMProtect is a leading cybersecurity firm headquartered in Miami, with over 28 years of experience helping organizations secure their environments, protect their data, and ensure compliance. Serving clients across 40+ industries and 450+ organizations worldwide, ERMProtect offers a full suite of cybersecurity services including compliance and IT security audits, penetration testing, PCI compliance, incident response, digital forensics, AI implementation, outsourcing, and on-demand security consulting. The company's training division offers a 100+ module library of Security Awareness Training and in-person, PhD-led sessions that teach organizations how to protect data and incorporate better security.

Learn more at https://www.ermprotect.com.

SOURCE ERMProtect