ERMProtect Launches PCI PFI Retainer Program to Accelerate Payment Card Breach Response

CORAL GABLES, Fla., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ERMProtect Cybersecurity Solutions today announced the launch of its new PCI PFI Retainer Program, designed to help organizations that store, process, or transmit payment card data achieve faster, more efficient breach response.

If a payment card breach occurs, organizations have just five days to engage a certified PCI Forensic Investigator (PFI). Without pre-arranged terms and a retainer in place, most of that critical window is spent on contracts and onboarding rather than active investigation. To address this, many organizations with complex payment environments are proactively retaining a PFI to ensure rapid response and set pricing.

ERMProtect is one of only 20 firms worldwide certified by the PCI Security Standards Council to conduct PFI investigations. The firm currently serves as the PFI on retainer for the United States Postal Service, Target, and a growing list of organizations across retail, hospitality, and financial services.

ERMProtect's PCI PFI Retainer Program provides clients with access to forensic response capabilities before a breach occurs. Offered at no annual cost, the retainer guarantees immediate engagement with pre-arranged terms to save clients time and money.

Program highlights include:

No annual fee, with pre-signed MSA, NDA, and locked rates held in reserve

Triage call within 8 hours of activation

Investigation begins within 1 business day

Preliminary report delivery to card brands within 5 business days

First 80 hours of forensic services at discounted, below-market rates

15% off related advisory services, including tabletop exercises, assessments, penetration testing, and AI strategy and implementation

Rate lock for the full retainer term, including during high-demand surge periods

Optional Readiness Assessment to reduce initial investigation ramp-up time

ERMProtect has extensive experience managing sensitive payment card breaches for globally recognized brands, working closely with stakeholders to support timely investigations and coordination with card brands and acquiring banks.

For more information, view the PCI PFI Retainer Program flier or email [email protected] to reserve rapid response at privileged pricing.

About ERMProtect

ERMProtect is a leading cybersecurity firm headquartered in Miami, with over 28 years of experience helping organizations secure their environments, protect their data, and ensure compliance. Serving clients across 40+ industries and 450+ organizations worldwide, ERMProtect offers a full suite of cybersecurity services including compliance and IT security audits, penetration testing, PCI compliance, incident response, digital forensics, AI implementation, outsourcing, and on-demand security consulting. The company's training division offers a 100+ module library of Security Awareness Training and in-person, PhD-led sessions that teach organizations how to protect data and incorporate better security.

Learn more at https://www.ermprotect.com.

SOURCE ERMProtect