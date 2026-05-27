Ernest Health Acquires Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals, Expanding National Network

MESQUITE, Texas, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernest Health, a national leader in post-acute rehabilitation, recently signed a definitive agreement to acquire Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals. Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals is a network of seven medical rehabilitation hospitals located in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Florida.

Ernest Health Locations Map Jake Socha, President/CEO of Ernest Health

Upon completion of the transaction, Ernest Health will expand its footprint from 38 to 45 medical rehabilitation hospitals across the United States. The hospitals provide specialized rehabilitative care to patients experiencing disabilities caused by injuries, illnesses, or chronic medical conditions.

"The acquisition reinforces Ernest Health's commitment to advancing post-acute rehabilitative care through innovation, quality, and compassion," says Jake Socha, President and CEO of Ernest Health. "Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals' mission and culture align with ours at Ernest Health, as we continue to deliver exceptional outcomes, maintain clinical and operational consistency, and preserve our culture of accountability and performance."

Socha says the transition of Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals to Ernest Health will occur seamlessly over the coming months, with no disruption to operations or services. Reunion employees will have the opportunity to remain with their current facilities and transition to the Ernest Health organization.

As the Reunion hospitals join Ernest Health, they will continue operating through a locally led hospital model, similar to Ernest Health's current approach. This model allows hospitals to respond efficiently and effectively to the specific needs of the communities they serve, while sharing knowledge, protocols, and innovations across the organization.

"Together, we are building a stronger, more innovative organization," Socha says. "We remain focused on delivering exceptional patient care and outcomes, while positioning ourselves for long-term sustainability and growth. Joining with an organization the caliber of Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals is a win-win for the communities we serve. We're excited to welcome the Reunion team to Ernest Health and remain passionate about making a positive impact on our patients' lives."

About Ernest Health

Ernest Health is a network of rehabilitation and long-term acute care hospitals dedicated to helping patients recover from disabilities caused by injury or illness, as well as chronic and complex medical conditions. With hospitals located across the United States, Ernest Health combines the strength of a national healthcare organization with local leadership focused on meeting the unique needs of each community served. Through collaboration, shared clinical expertise, and a commitment to continuous improvement, Ernest Health hospitals deliver high-quality, patient-centered care close to home. This commitment has earned national recognition for excellence in healthcare and reflects the passion Ernest Health employees bring to serving their patients and communities every day.

For more information, visit ernesthealth.com and follow Ernest Health on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram

SOURCE Ernest Health, Inc.