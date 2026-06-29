Ernesta Expands Retail Footprint with New Showroom in Fairfax's Mosaic District

Ernesta Expands Washington, D.C. Metro Presence with Custom-Sized Rugs and Personalized Design Experience

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom rug brand, Ernesta, announces the opening of its newest showroom in Fairfax, Virginia. Located within the Mosaic District just outside Washington, D.C., the space marks an exciting milestone in the brand's continued retail expansion, providing homeowners and designers with a destination to experience Ernesta's elevated approach to custom rug design.

Image: Ernesta Birmingham, MI | Photo Credit: Diana Paulson

The Ernesta Fairfax showroom provides an immersive space to experience the brand's full assortment of wool, natural fiber, and performance rugs firsthand. Through expert guidance and one-on-one consultations with Ernesta's in-store team, customers can enjoy a seamless design experience with enhanced local support. The showroom also offers white-glove delivery and installation, along with expanded customization capabilities, including stair runners, cutouts, and more.

"With its vibrant mix of design, retail, dining, and community experiences, the Mosaic District feels like a natural fit for Ernesta," said Jennifer Parker, Chief Sales Officer at Ernesta. "As we continue to expand our retail footprint, we're focused on bringing our highly personalized approach to more customers. Building upon our Washington, D.C. metro presence that started with our Bethesda location, this new space will give homeowners and designers in Northern Virginia a dedicated place to explore custom rugs, collaborate with our team, and create pieces that are uniquely suited to the way they live."

Founded in 2022, Ernesta has quickly emerged as a leader in the category, offering designer-quality, custom-sized rugs in as little as two weeks. The Fairfax showroom marks the brand's tenth location, reflecting a measured approach to expansion centered on a personalized omnichannel shopping and design experience.

Ernesta Fairfax is located at 2920 District Avenue, Suite 145, and is now open Monday - Saturday 10:00 am to 7:00 pm and Sunday 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. For more information about Ernesta Fairfax and its offerings, visit https://www.ernestarugs.com/locations/fairfax.

About Ernesta

Ernesta is an innovative home design brand on a mission to support consumers and designers with designer-quality, custom-sized rugs that will easily elevate any room. Ernesta offers to-the-inch sizing, a curated assortment, and dedicated support. They believe that the right-sized rug in the right material and construction is the foundation for expert design.

With Ernesta's simple and streamlined experience, customers can see and feel samples delivered in person or in an Ernesta showroom, and receive their custom-sized rug delivered in as little as 2 weeks. Select markets also offer additional customization options, including stair runners, corner shapes, fireplace cutouts, and more. Designers also enjoy exclusive perks through Ernesta's trade program. Recognized by Good Housekeeping as a 2025 Home Renovation Awards winner, Ernesta is setting a new standard in home design.

SOURCE Ernesta