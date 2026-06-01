Ernesta Opens Charlotte Showroom in South End

The Custom Rug Brand Expands Its Retail Footprint in the Southeast, Supporting Charlotte's Growing Design Community

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernesta, the innovative home design brand redefining the rug-buying experience with designer-quality, custom-sized rugs, announces the opening of its newest showroom in Charlotte, North Carolina. Located in the vibrant South End neighborhood, the new space reflects Ernesta's continued investment in design-forward communities and its commitment to serving both consumers and trade professionals through a personalized, hands-on shopping experience.

Ernesta Ardmore

With a robust local team, the new Charlotte showroom offers a welcoming environment where visitors can explore Ernesta's expansive selection of custom-sized designer-quality rugs, with expanded customization options such as stair runners, corner shapes, fireplace cutouts, and more. Designed as a practical resource for both customers and interior designers, the showroom includes a dedicated designer lounge for one-on-one consultations, allowing trade professionals to host client meetings and review samples together. The new location also provides white-glove delivery and installation.

"The Charlotte design community has shown a strong demand and appreciation for custom rugs with its blend of traditional Southern hospitality and a modern, livable approach to luxury," said Jennifer Parker, Chief Sales Officer at Ernesta. "This showroom allows us to better support the local design community with personalized service, expert guidance, and high-quality custom solutions that are made specifically for each space."

Founded in 2022, Ernesta has quickly grown to be the leader in custom rugs, offering designer-quality rugs with to-the-inch sizing in as little as two weeks. The Charlotte showroom marks another step in the brand's strategic nationwide expansion, following recent openings in Dallas, TX, Manhasset, NY, and Ardmore, PA, and reinforces Ernesta's mission to make custom rugs a foundational part of expert interior design.

Ernesta Charlotte is located at 2120 South Blvd, Suite 3, and is now open Monday - Saturday 10:00 am to 6:00 pm and Sunday 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. For more information about Ernesta Charlotte and its offerings, visit https://www.ernestarugs.com/locations/charlotte.

About Ernesta

Ernesta is an innovative home design brand on a mission to support consumers and designers with designer-quality, custom-sized rugs that will easily elevate any room. Ernesta offers to-the-inch sizing, a curated assortment, and dedicated support. They believe that the right-sized rug in the right material and construction is the foundation for expert design.

With Ernesta's simple and streamlined experience, customers can see and feel samples delivered in person or in an Ernesta showroom, and receive their custom-sized rug delivered in as little as 2 weeks. Select markets also offer additional customization options, including stair runners, corner shapes, fireplace cutouts, and more. Designers also enjoy exclusive perks through Ernesta's trade program. Recognized by Good Housekeeping as a 2025 Home Renovation Awards winner, Ernesta is setting a new standard in home design.

SOURCE Ernesta